Santee community comes together after fatal plane crash

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Mayor of Santee, John Minto, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how his city is came together during and after Monday’s plane crash which engulfed two homes and a UPS truck in flames.

Just after the crash, neighbors broke through a fence and helped an elderly couple escape through a window as black smoke billowed from the explosion.

Mayor Minto described a neighbor who came to the scene afterwards with a $100 bill in each hand for both households, respectively.

Donations may be made to the Morrises here.

Donations may be made to the Campbells here.