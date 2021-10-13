Santee couple saved by neighbors after plane crashed into home

SANTEE (KUSI) – One of the houses destroyed by the plane which crashed into a Santee neighborhood Monday around noon is the home of Phil and Maria Morris.

The couple was rescued by neighbors, who literally broke down their fence to get them out.

Son of the elderly Santee couple, Jimmy Slaff-Gruel, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his parents’ conditions.

Both Maria and Phil are expected to make a full recovery, though both have been burned on their heads, faces, arms, hands, and Phil’s legs, Slaff-Gruel said.

UCSD has been dressing the couple’s wounds.

Maria is currently dealing with increasing swelling, and her eyes may be swollen shut later on Tuesday or Wednesday and might have to remain shut for three to four days, Slaff-Gruel wrote on his parents’ GoFundMe page.

All of their forms of identification, credit cards, bank cards, checks, and more were incinerated by the crash, leaving the couple struggling to pay for things, Slaff-Gruel wrote.

Donate to their GoFundMe page here.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., their GoFundMe has raised $20,000 of their $45,000 goal.