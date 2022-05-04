Santee gears up for new family entertainment series ‘Thursday Nights Live’

SANTEE (KUSI) – As the City of Santee is gearing up for its Summer Concert series, special events are going to be held every Thursday from tomorrow through the beginning of June.

“Thursday Nights Live”, hosted by the City of Santee and KIMCO Santee, will offer a free family entertainment opportunity with music, face paintings, caricatures, and a tutoring booth.

Special Events Supervisor, Jon Shellhammer, talked with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” about “Thursday Nights Live”.

For more information visit: https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/our-city/special-events-667