Santee Holiday Lighting Celebration Friday, Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At the Santee Tolley Square on Mission Gorge Road, the 18th Annual Holiday Lighting Celebration took place on Friday, Nov. 18.

From 5:30 – 8:30 pm the community could enjoy holiday crafts, photo booths, live music by the Bayou Brothers, snow sledding, inflatable fun and more.

The Tree lighting ceremony was at 6:15 p.m.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski went live at the event to showcase the holiday cheer.