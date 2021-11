Santee kicks off holiday season with 2021 Holiday Lighting Celebration at Santee Trolley Square





SANTEE (KUSI) – Santee is kicking off the holiday season with 2021 Holiday Lighting Celebration at Santee Trolley Square on Friday night.

Santee Mayor John Minto discussed Friday night’s event in more detail on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The event starts at 5:30pm and goes until 8:30pm.