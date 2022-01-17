Santee Lakes is open and now stocked with 2,500 lbs of trout and catfish!





SANTEE (KUSI) – It’s time to go fishin’! Santee Lakes just stocked its seven lakes full of Catfish and Rainbow trout, so you can catch, take home, and cook!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Santee Lakes getting all the good details about going fishing in Santee.

No State fishing license is required; a fishing permit from the General Store is all you need!

Trout Stocking Dates:

January 15

January 28

February 11

February 25

March 11

Here we see Kacey getting the whole fishing experience!