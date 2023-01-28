Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room.

Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff essentially ignored all of her concerns, since the other person identifies as a woman. Phillips’ speech went viral, making national headlines, as not many victims speak out about uncomfortable situations like this one.

After her story gained national coverage, the YMCA in Santee closed early on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after the administrators were made aware of a protest(s) scheduled on the campus.

Hundreds of people showed up to protest the YMCA’s response to the incident, and stand up for Rebecca.

Santee Mayor John W. Minto joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss what the city is doing to quell the conflict.