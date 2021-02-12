Santee Mayor & Council vote to ask Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to step down as Chairman

SANTEE (KUSI) – Santee Mayor John W. Minto and the City Council recently voted to ask Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to step down as Chair Supervisor and apologize for “divisive language” he used about some of those participating in the Governor Gavin Newsom recall effort.

Mayor Minto joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the letter.

Supervisor Fletcher responded to Mayor Minto with a letter that said, “I never once made any statements about all people involved in the recall efforts of Governor Newsom. I suspect you know this and yet you continue to promote a lie. My comments said that some elements of the recall movement are tied to various right wing groups. I stated,”… these same extremists. They are involved in recall elections against our Gov. Gavin Newsom.”