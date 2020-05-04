Santee Mayor John Minto and the Anti-Defamation League condemn man for wearing KKK hoodie to shop at local Vons





SANTEE (KUSI) – An investigation was underway Monday into whether the appearance of a customer wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood at an eastern San Diego County supermarket amounted to a criminal act.

Shoppers at the Vons store in the 9600 block of Mission Gorge Road in Santee on Saturday took photos of the masked man and posted them online, drawing outrage from local leaders and civil-rights organizations that condemned the display of a key symbol of a racist hate group.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Santee Mayor John Minto, Supervisor Dianne Jacob, the Anti-Defamation League, and even Vons all released statements condemning the man who wore a KKK hoodie to grocery shop amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Santee Mayor John Minto released a statement on behalf of the city council condemning the man’s action.

“There was an incident in Santee on Saturday where citizens photographed a male wearing attire that depicted a symbol of hatred,” Minto wrote. “The citizens and Vons employees took steps to address the situation. Many thanks to all who stepped forward to curtail this sad reminder of intolerance. Santee, its leaders, and I will not tolerate such behavior. Santee and its citizens are great, and this particular individual’s actions are not representative of us as a people and a wonderful city.”

Furthermore, Santee Mayor John Minto joined KUSI News to discuss the action being taken against the man who wore a KKK hoodie at Santee grocery store.

On Twitter, regional director Tammy Gillies of the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego posted a photo of the man with a caption that said “Don’t know which angers me more — the person wearing this or the fact that no one in management @Vons Santee did anything about it.”

Monday, Gillies spoke with KUSI News via Skype about the incident. Gillies complete interview is below.

A variety of Twitter users have been posting pictures they took of the man, including the post below.

A man grocery shopping with a KKK hood in Santee, California. The city of Santee has a history of racism & people in southern California call it 'Klantee'. This is Trump's America. pic.twitter.com/AYRdnMVnXK — Stone (@stonecold2050) May 3, 2020