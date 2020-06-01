Santee Mayor John Minto discusses residents who are protecting their businesses on their own





SANTEE (KUSI) – Hundreds of Santee residents came together to protect its community from violent protesters.

People in Santee gathered in a small strip mall parking lot on the corner of Mission Gorge and Cuyamaca Street but were met with other Santee residents who chose to go out and protect the local businesses from looters.

Santee Mayor John Minto discussed the riots and the brave residents who protected their own businesses and other businesses on KUSI News.