Santee Mayor weighs in on Route 125 freeway shooting





SANTEE (KUSI) – One driver’s week was off to an awful start Monday morning when another driver in a black SUV on Santee’s Route 125 began driving parallel to the victim’s vehicle and fired several shots towards the car, wounding the victim in the neck.

The 28-year-old man survived the attack, but at this time no information is known on what motivated this incident.

Mayor of Santee John Minto joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

Mayor Minto echoed the confusion of many on this incident, suggesting that the sheriff’s department might have not released any information yet because they could be still in the confirmation process.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Norby at 619-956-4000, the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Anonymity can be granted to tipsters and they could also be rewarded up to $1,000.