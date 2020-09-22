Santee Mayoral candidate Stephen Houlahan discusses 2020 campaign





SANTEE (KUSI) – ​Stephen Houlahan has lived in Santee for 40 years and is a third generation Santee resident. Houlahan attended Sycamore Canyon Elementary School and West Hills High School.

Houlahan served five years as a Clinical Supervisor at the Sharp Memorial Hospital Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Now, Santee City Councilman Stephen Houlahan is running to replace John Minto and become the next Mayor of Santee.

Houlahan says emphasized his policy differences with Mayor Minto on Measure N and Measure Q.

For more information on Houlahan’s campaign, click here.