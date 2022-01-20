Santee plane crash victim saved from burning home speaks out for first time
SANTEE (KUSI) – Three months after a plane slammed into a Santee neighborhood, the victim saved from her burning home is speaking out.
The crash killed the pilot and a UPS driver, and left residents Phil and Maria Morris seriously injured.
After months of battling for her health, Maria is ready to share her story.
KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Santee with more details.
