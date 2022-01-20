Santee plane crash victim saved from burning home speaks out for first time

SANTEE (KUSI) – Three months after a plane slammed into a Santee neighborhood, the victim saved from her burning home is speaking out.

The crash killed the pilot and a UPS driver, and left residents Phil and Maria Morris seriously injured.

After months of battling for her health, Maria is ready to share her story.

Speaking for the first time, Maria Morris details the moments a plane crashed into her Santee home. Hear her powerful story of strength, and her fierce message of gratitude to those who saved her from her burning home. I feel honored to share her story tonight on @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/PH5YNYOZRf — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) January 20, 2022

