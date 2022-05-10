Santee resident Jim Nichols won $24,607 on Kentucky Derby

SANTEE (KUSI) – 80-1 long shot Rich Strike won the 2022 Kentucky Derby, shocking millions of Americans watching around the country.

Rich Strike was a late addition to the race, and made an incredible comeback in the final moments to secure victory.

The longshot winner led to some huge paydays for bettors, and one lucky Santee resident hit it big.

Jim Nichols says his wife lets him bet once a year, and he chooses to do the Kentucky Derby. This year, he placed a $200 bet on ‘Epicenter’ to win, and placed a second bet, which he called a cover bet. Jim’s cover bet was a $10 exacta wheel box, meaning he picked every other horse to win, and ‘Epicenter’ to come in second place.

Sure enough, Rich Strike got first, and Epicenter was a close second place, so Jim won $24,607 off the $12 exacta wheel box bet. The exacta wheel box costs a total of $190 total, each combination of finishes was $10.

Nichols joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy in studio to explain his excitement, and what it was like to hit it big on his favorite sporting event of the year.