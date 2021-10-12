Santee Resident steps in to save lives after deadly plane crash

SANTEE (KUSI) – Neighbors jumped into action after a plane crashed into two homes in Santee.

Instead of taking cover, a handful of neighbors came to the rescue when they heard a woman call out from her burning home. They were able to pull her, and her husband out in time. The couple was rushed to the hospital, but are in stable condition.

Among those heroes were residents Michael Keeley, Amanda Nelson, and Allison Rae. Speaking with KUSI’s Paul Rudy, they discussed their efforts to bring their neighbors to safety.