Santee Summer Concerts has two Thursday night shows left in series





SANTEE (KUSI) – The City of Santee has hosted a number of summer concerts and it’s not over yet.

Special Events Supervisor at the City of Santee, Jon Shellhammer, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the remaining shows.

The first show taking place is “Young Guns” on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at 550 Park Center Dr., Santee.

The second show is “Pop Vinyl” on Aug. 12, also 6:30 p.m. at the same venue.

Food trucks will line the concerts, supplemented by beer and wine (no glass containers), but onsite parking will be limited.

Car pool with friends, grab your blanket, and enjoy free music on the lawn.