Santee summer events recap with Mayor John Minto

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor of Santee, John Minto, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to review the plethora of events the city of Santee held this past summer, especially when compared to Santee’s events during the height of pandemic restrictions in 2020.

Minto described the summer’s events starting with May’s Memorial Day celebrations, Fido Day at Santee Dog Parks, to Santee Summer Concerts, to the opening of the “Tin Fish” restaurant and more.

Santee residents should gear up for another event-filled fall season, starting with “The Straight Six Band” playing at Brew & Bites on Oct. 16.