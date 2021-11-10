Santee Veterans Memorial and Bridge is being unveiled on Veterans Day





SANTEE (KUSI) – The city of Santee is honoring Veterans with a special memorial unveiling and bridge dedication. On Wednesday, Kacey McKinnon is out in Santee getting more details on the event.

The City of Santee invites Veterans, friends, and family to join in the official unveiling of the new Santee Veterans Memorial and Bridge at the corner of Fanita Parkway and Mast Boulevard. The event is Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m.

The official Veterans Memorial Bridge will memorialize the significant sacrifices our Veterans gave to protect our Country and give tribute to the men and women who helped preserve our freedom as we preserve their memory and educate the next generation.

The City of Santee will unveil the brand new Veterans Memorial tomorrow in Honor of Veterans Day 🇺🇸 @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/MNiyljoGJi — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) November 10, 2021