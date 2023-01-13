Santee YMCA allows naked man to use women’s locker room with underage girls





SANTEE (KUSI) – Recently, 17-year-old, Rebecca Phillips, visited the Santee YMCA to workout after work, as she routinely does.

But this time, as she was showering, she encountered a naked man inside the women’s locker as she was showering. Rebecca is underage, and explained to Santee City Council that she was scared for her safety.

She ran into a stall to hide and change, before informing staff of the naked man freely using the women’s locker room.

Staff said the man, who claims to be transgender, is allowed to shower wherever he wants. Since he identifies as a girl, the naked man chose to use the women’s locker room. Then, the Director of Membership for San Diego County YMCA’s, Teri Maas, called Phillips and informed her she was never in danger with the naked man in the locker room.

Phillips explained underage minors, and her siblings, frequent this YMCA and the women’s locker room, and suggested transgender customers use the family restrooms, or any additional facility beside the women’s locker room.

Phillips said she was made out to be in the wrong for even suggesting such a thing.

If you remember back in May of 2022, our San Diego County Supervisor officially passed an ordinance to redefine what it means to be a “woman.”

Supervisors Nathan Fletcher, Terra Lawson-Remer, and Nora Vargas all voted in favor of the ordinance, which has resulted in underage girls like Rebecca Phillips fearing for their safety.

Carrie Prejean-Boller joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to applaud Rebecca for being a hero, as publicly sharing her experience takes a lot of courage.

KUSI News reached out to the YMCA of San Diego County for comment, their official statement is below;

We are aware of a situation involving two members in the locker room of the Santee YMCA earlier this month. The comfort and safety of all our members is our highest priority. As a community focused organization, we strive to meet the needs of all individuals. We recognize that birth and gender identity are sensitive subjects. We rely on subject matter experts, laws, and guidelines established by the State of California to ensure our policies are welcoming and respectful for all community members. As part of this commitment to ensure all individuals feel comfortable, we are reviewing lock room floorplans across all facilities within our association. Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to additional privacy if desired and needed.

Rebecca Phillip’s complete speech to the Santee City Council is below: