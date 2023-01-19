Santee YMCA faces protests regarding transgender woman in locker room





SANTEE (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room.

Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff essentially ignored all of her concerns, since the other person identifies as a women. Phillips’ speech went viral, making national headlines, as not many victims speak out about uncomfortable situations like this one.

After her story gained national coverage, the YMCA in Santee closed early on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after the administrators were made aware of a protest(s) scheduled on the campus.

Hundreds of people showed up to protest the YMCA’s response to the incident, and stand up for Rebecca.

A small group of counter protesters set up nearby, as they hoped to convince the public that the transgender woman was actually the victim, not 17-year-old Rebecca. There was a short period of time of tense interaction, but the two groups were peaceful for the majority of the time.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel reported live from the YMCA in Santee as the protests were taking place.

