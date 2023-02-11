Santee YMCA to prohibit public nudity after transgender scandal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The YMCA in Santee announced it will be limiting nudity within its facility after an incident involving a transgender individual caused major community backlash.

Protesters gathered on the lawn of the Santee YMCA after a female minor spoke out about walking into the women’s locker room to find a transgender individual changing. The scandal made national television.

Below are the statements of the YMCA in Santee in response to the scandal.