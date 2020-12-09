Santee’s VFW & American Legion Posts struggling to survive amid closures

SANTEE (KUSI) – There are 27 VFW and 29 American Legion posts in San Diego County and many are on the brink of having to close for good. The posts are non-profits and run by volunteers. They offer a variety of essential services to our veterans such as meals.

Many of their costs are covered by operating as a bar and restaurant, but because the posts serve alcohol they are classified as bars and have had to remain closed. They have joined with many other veteran organizations and wrote a letter last month to Governor Newsom to address their concerns over being closed and unable to offer their services.

They have yet to get a response from him.

Santee VFW has started a GoFundMe, you can donate here.