Sara Jacobs (D) races for California’s 51st Congressional District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sara Jacobs (D) is racing for California’s 51st Congressional District, already holding the 53rd district.

She is campaigning against Stan Caplan (R) and Jose Cortez from the Peace and Freedom Party.

Congresswoman Jacobs serves as the Founding Chair of San Diego for Every Child, a coalition dedicated to ending the experience of child poverty in San Diego County, which she founded in 2018.

Sara is working to support military families and veterans, including today’s visit to child care centers at Camp Pendleton.

On “Good Morning San Diego” Sara Jacobs joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk more about her campaign.