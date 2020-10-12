Sara Jacobs describes her final campaign push to win 53rd Congressional District Race





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 53rd Congressional District candidate Sara Jacobs joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her race and her government ethics policy plan.

Jacobs said her ethics plan will cover conflicts of interest, lobbying disclosures, transparency, and campaign finance reform.

A link to Sara’s issues page can be found here.

The San Diego Union-Tribune recently endorsed Sara in the race for CA-53.

Jacobs is going against San Diego councilmember Georgette Gomez.