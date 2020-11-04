Sara Jacobs wins election for California’s 53rd Congressional District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the 53rd District race between two Democrats, Sara Jacobs was holding nearly 60% of the vote against San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez.

Jacobs and Gomez are vying for the seat vacated by Rep. Susan Davis, D- San Diego, who announced late last year she would not seek re-election after representing the region for two decades.

Jacobs, the granddaughter of Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs, is the founder and chair of San Diego for Every Child, a nonprofit focused on ending child poverty. She worked as a policy adviser on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and held policy positions at the U.S. State Department and UNICEF, according to her campaign website.

Gomez has served on the city council since 2016 — representing District 9 — and as council president since 2018.

The 53rd District stretches from Linda Vista to the South Bay, and also covers portions of Eastern San Diego County, such as El Cajon and La Mesa.

Tonight's results do not define my commitment to building a more just society, I will continue to do the work along with you all. Thank you to all the volunteers, to the community leaders who supported my campaign, and to my family for being on this journey with me. — Georgette Gómez (@SDGeorgette) November 4, 2020