SARS-CoV-2 specific cellular and humoral immunities found one year after pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new study published by researchers in China reveals the latest data on what we know about people who’ve had the virus and how long those antibodies are alive in the system, which will have a big impact on the argument on if folks who have had the virus need the vaccine or not.

Emergency Medicine and Public Health Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the study’s key findings from the journal, Clinical Infectious Diseases, which was published on Oct. 5.