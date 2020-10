Sasha Foo says a final farewell after 17 years at KUSI News

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the past 17 years, KUSI’s Sasha Foo has been sharing meaningful and impactful stories from across San Diego.

The KUSI News team says their farewell to an amazing journalist with a wonderful career that has spanned decades.

Here’s KUSI’s Sasha Foo with one final report.