Savaii Seau, brother of Junior Seau, dies at 56-years-old in car crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s sources have confirmed that Savaii Seau, older brother of Chargers legend, Junior Seau, died in a car crash Tuesday.

Seau was 56-years-old and a P.E. at Warren Walker School.

Savaii was an artist and said that his brother, Junior, inspired him to make a special print collection in honor of Junior.

