Savannah Cannon, female Marine in Afghanistan, authors new book “Corporal Cannon”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – She wasn’t even old enough to drink alcohol when she was fighting in a Afghani war zone.

Corporal Savannah Cannon was a tactical data networking specialist when she went to Afghanistan in 2010, leaving behind everyone she knew.

Corporal Cannon joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss the realities of being a female marine, and how her new book “Corporal Cannon” tells her story.