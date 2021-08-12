‘Save San Diego’s Character’ from NAVWAR project public comment deadline is Aug. 12

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Navy is proposing a massive development on the NAVWAR/SPAWAR site alongside Pacific Highway, just east of Old Town.

One group is fighting against the project saying the project will have extremely adverse impacts on San Diego’s livability, character, and its very distinction as “America’s Finest City.”

Former Federal Prosecutor in the Southern District of California and member of “Save San Diego’s Character,” Phillip Halpern, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the situation and what his group is doing to counteract it.

Go to the group’s website: www.savesandiegoscharacter.com or NAVWAR’s website: www.navwar-revitalization.com to submit a comment before the Aug. 12 deadline.

The cause has upward of 3,000 signatures and even the Old Town Planning District and Old Town Chamber of Commerce have voiced their concerns opposing A2-5 due to the project’s size, density, and traffic concerns.