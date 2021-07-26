Save the Brave motorcycle riders check in from El Paso, Texas during cross-country ride

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Major Scott A. Huesing USMC (Ret), the Bestselling Author of Echo in Ramadi is currently riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle across the country (3,000 miles) again this year for Save the Brave (STB) to raise awareness for Veteran Suicide.

Huesing, spoke joined us on the KUSI News patio before he started, but was able to check in with us with his group from El Paso, Texas.

RELATED STORY: Retired Marine and author Scott Huesing riding across county to raise awareness for veteran suicide