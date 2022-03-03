‘Save the Children’ collecting donations to benefit families in Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nonprofit organization “Save the Children” is currently collecting donations to bring relief to the people of Ukraine.

Amanda Morgan, Dir Private Sector Emergency Fundraising and Resource Development at Save the Children, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how folks can provide relief to Ukraine.

The organization has been providing food, water, cash transfers, and safe places for children.

To donate, www.savethechildren.org