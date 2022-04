‘Saved in America’ founder launches 4th edition of book on investigating missing and exploited children





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saved In America’s Founder, Joseph Travers, has launched the 4th edition of his book, “Investigation of Missing and Exploited Children: The Gateway of Child Sex Trafficking.”

Travers himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss why he founded his organization.