Saved in America hosts 4th annual #ChildSavedNotSold fundraising dinner

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Saved in America” will host its 4th Annual #ChildSavedNotSold Fundraising Dinner on Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the US Grant Hotel to help combat child sex trafficking in the U.S.

Stephanie Myers, IT Strategist in Support of the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the group’s mission and the event.

Saved in America is a local nonprofit helping police search for missing children.