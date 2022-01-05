Saved In America is a nonprofit working to help find missing and exploited children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Joseph Travers the founder of Saved In America, about operation #childsavednotsold.

Saved In America will start to meet monthly to scan all of the missing, runaway and trafficked children in San Diego County and assist parents and law enforcement FOR FREE to help locate these children.

Saved In America utilizes an all-volunteer force of former law enforcement, Navy SEALs, and special operators who are licensed and insured private investigators to help locate these children.

https://www.facebook.com/operationchildsavednotsold