Saved In America nonprofit says SB 145 will lead to more human trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Governor Newsom signed the controversial SB 145 into law. SB 145 lessens the penalties for adults having sexual relations with minors as young as 14-years-old, as long as the adult is within 10 years of age.

The law gives judges the discretion on deciding whether or not the adult would be forced to register as a sex offender.

San Diego Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria voted in favor of the legislation.

This new legislation in California has once again brought the issue of human trafficking to the center of conversation. Human trafficking is a major issue across the country, especially here in San Diego with the US-Mexico border so close.

Saved In America is a group working to combat sex trafficking and they are taking a strong stand against SB 145, urging voters to take action. They believe SB 145 will lead to more human trafficking and empower sexual offenders.

Saved In America advisory Board Member, Stephanie Myers told KUSI that “children, when they are trafficked, they are lured.” Myers continued, “thankfully we have a presidential administration who is combating human trafficking and calling it modern day slavery.”