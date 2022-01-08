‘Saved In America’ seeks to locate missing, runaway, and exploited children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saved In America is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers working to assist parents and law enforcement to locate missing, runaway, and exploited children.

Stephanie Myers from the Saved In America’s Advisory Board joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the organization’s program “#OperationChildSavedNotSold” which is made up of volunteers seeking to assist parents and law enforcement in locating missing, runaway, and exploited children.