Saxophonist Jason Brown Plays The National Anthem tonight for Game 1 of NLCS

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saxophonist Jason Brown played the National Anthem for the opening of Petco Park in 2004, and has preformed at the park multiple times since prior to Padres baseball games.

He joined KUSI and played the National Anthem live prior to the Padres game on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia Phillies, a game that marks the first time the Padres go to the NLCS since 1998.