Bill to prohibit encampments near sensitive areas stalls in committee





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SB 31 is Republican introduced state legislation that would prohibit encampments near sensitive areas such as schools, parks, and libraries.

Tuesday, the bill failed to make it out of the Senate Public Safety Committee after a 1-1 vote and three committee members abstaining.

The state senators agreed to reconsider the bill at a later.

KUSI Political Contributor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss.