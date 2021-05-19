SB 93 requires hotels and event centers to re-hire workers laid off during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized SB 93 as law on April 16, which immediately required big hotel operators, event centers, and similar businesses to offer re-employment to their workers who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees are eligible if they have been employed cumulatively for six months during 2019, even if some of that time was spent on leave or vacation.

Two hours of work a week considers an employee employed.

The bill intends for local governments to allow workers greater protection.

Specifically, SB 93 applies to public or private event centers reaching more than 50,000 square feet or 1,000 seats that are typically used for public performances, sporting events, business meetings, and other similar functions.

Furthermore, the bill applies to parking facilities, concessions, retail stores, and restaurants that have to do with the operation of an event center.

The job offers for these event centers have requirements such as a written letter delivered either by hand or U.S. mail, and an email and text message.

Seniority must be recognized when more than one employee is qualified for a position.

Then, the employee is to be given at least five business days to make a decision.

At the same time, the employer may give several offers out at a time, as long as the person who is ultimately offered the position has greatest seniority.

San Diego has an additional ordinance which applies more obligations and protections for laid-off workers, and differs in that it applies to structures with 50,000 square feet or 5,000 seats and hotels with 100 guest rooms.

To learn more about SB 93, read Dan Eaton’s article in The San Diego Union-Tribune, State and city enact new rehire rules in hospitality industry.

Marisa Janine-Page, Attorney at Caldarelli Hejmanowski Page & Leer LLP (CHPL Law), joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the bill.