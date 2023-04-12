SB832, bill to stop covert SVP placements, fails in State Senate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Senator and Minority Leader Brian Jones, representing San Diego, introduced the “Hide The Predator” measure to the CA State Senate that would prohibit the placement of SVP’s into unsuspecting communities by requiring DSH approval.

The bill, SB832, failed to pass this week after years of time and effort expended by Sen. Brian Jones.

SB832 would:

Make the highest criteria for placement of SVP’s with regard to public safety

Require DSH to approve placements before leases are signed

Mandate DSH report annually each placement

Require DSH to report any potential placements

Prevent SVP from being placed within 5 miles of “Indian Country”

Jones’ legislation had bipartisan support, but the bill failed to make it through State Senate when two senators failed to vote in committee.

For years, Liberty Health Care has snuck SVP’s into communities without alerting neighborhoods and schools.

Regarding the current proposed placement of SVP Douglas Badger into Borrego Springs, a decision by the judge is expected soon.

