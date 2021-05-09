Scaled-down SD County Fair, ‘Home Grown Fun,’ looking to hire

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS (KUSI) – The pandemic has postponed a second year of the San Diego County Fair, but don’t despair, fairgoers, a smaller version will be held this year by the name of Home Grown Fun.

Right now, they are looking for plenty of help working the fair.

To apply go to: www.sdfair.com

The Del Mar Fairgrounds have coordinated this event from June 11 through July 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Visit the fair at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014.

Admission is $10.

Ashley Colburn, Marketing Coordinator for the Del Mar Fairgrounds, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss hiring and attractions for Home Grown Fun.

Home Grown Fun

Categories: Entertainment, Local San Diego News, Trending