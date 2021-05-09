Scaled-down SD County Fair, ‘Home Grown Fun,’ looking to hire

DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS (KUSI) – The pandemic has postponed a second year of the San Diego County Fair, but don’t despair, fairgoers, a smaller version will be held this year by the name of Home Grown Fun.

Right now, they are looking for plenty of help working the fair.

To apply go to: www.sdfair.com

The Del Mar Fairgrounds have coordinated this event from June 11 through July 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Visit the fair at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014.

Admission is $10.

Ashley Colburn, Marketing Coordinator for the Del Mar Fairgrounds, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss hiring and attractions for Home Grown Fun.