Scheduled placement of SVP Merle Wakefield now postponed

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – The scheduled placement of sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield has now been postponed.

The DA’s website said Liberty Healthcare Corporation is now requesting more treatment for Wakefield before his release.

The new court date is scheduled for February of next year.

The Borrego Springs home is still potentially a placement for other SVPs approved for release.

Sarah and Lee Rogers, Borrego Springs and Mount Helix residents, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the developments with the case.

The Rogers couple expressed that while they feel they’ve dodged a bullet, they are concerned that another SVP will be scheduled to be released in a Borrego Springs parks and recreation area.