School Board member facing recall after tying school reopening to White supremacy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The final signatures for the effort to recall Gov. Newsom are reaching their deadline of March 17, said Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California who joined KUSI to discuss updates on recall efforts for both Gov. Newsom and now, a La Mesa-Spring Valley School District Board Member Charda Bell-Fontenot.

On Feb. 23, the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District Board met on Zoom, and upon discussing the issue reopening schools, Bell-Fontenot became agitated and railed against board members and staff, declaring, “seems like a very white supremacist ideology to force people to comply with…you know…to conform…just letting you know…I don’t want to be part of forcing anybody to do anything they don’t want to do – that’s what slavery is.”

The Zoom meeting outraged parents and concerned citizens of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, sparking a recall effort of Board Member Bell-Fontenot.

DeMaio is leading the effort to recall Bell-Fontenot.