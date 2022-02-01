‘School Choice’ ballot initiative needs 1.5 million signatures by April 11

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When it comes to school choice, many argue that one size does not fit every child.

Last week was “National School Choice Week,” which is dedicated to giving parents access to the best K-12 education options for their children.

School choice programs provide alternatives to parents who do not wish to send their children to the local public schools to which they were assigned.

Public school choice options include open enrollment policies, magnet schools, and charter schools.

There were two school choice ballot initiatives seeking signatures here in California, but now there is only one.

1.5 million signatures are needed by April 11 for the initiative to make the ballot.

June Cutter (R), candidate for California State Assembly District 76, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the program in detail.

To read more about the program or sign the petition visit www.californiaschoolchoice.org