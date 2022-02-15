School District leaders call on Governor to allow for local control of COVID-19 protocols for students and staff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – School District leaders call on Governor Newsom to enact an “endemic plan” to allow for local, regional school district leaders to control COVID-19 protocols for students and staff.

They are looking to gain local/regional control over masking and vaccination protocols for students and staff.

“The first priority of School Board Members is to ensure all students are receiving and have access to a quality public education,” said Andrew Hayes, School Board Member in Lakeside and organizer of School Board Members for Local Control.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Andrew Hayes, School Board Member in Lakeside and organizer of School Board Members for Local Control, about their recent call upon the Governor.