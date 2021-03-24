School survey shows ‘critical gaps’ for in-person learning

(AP) – Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the findings of a new administration survey on schools are encouraging but also show “critical gaps” for in-person learning, especially for students of color.

The national survey finds that nearly half of U.S. elementary schools were open for full-time, classroom learning as of last month, but that the share of students with in-person instruction has varied greatly by region and race.

For the White House, the survey results mark the starting line for President Joe Biden’s pledge to have most K-through-8 schools open full time in his first 100 days in office.

But they also show he never had far to go to meet that goal.