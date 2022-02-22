Schools are threatening students with failing grades, missed tests, and expulsion for not wearing a mask

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Justin Reden, Attorney for Let Them Choose, about how these threats made by schools are against the law and frankly unconstitutional.

Students cannot be marked truant or expelled if excluded for health concerns, legally excused absences, or if excluded for non-health concerns, peaceful protesting.

Reden is getting ready to file a lawsuit on this very issue in the next few days in Oakdale Joint Unified School District.