Schools throughout SD County closed as number of confirmed cases climbs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Schools throughout San Diego County will be closed Monday in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, as the number of confirmed positive cases in the county has climbed to 39.

None of the cases involve children. Some 29 involve patients between 18 and 64 years old, and 10 cases are patients 65 and older.

Encinitas Union School District reported late Sunday that a person at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The district has not yet said whether the infected person was a student, teacher or school employee. It was not immediately clear if that person was included in the 39 cases confirmed by county officials on Sunday.

UC San Diego Health said on Saturday that two health care workers tested positive for COVID-19.

A University of San Diego graduate student living off campus and a San Diego State University student tested positive Friday.

On Friday evening, it was announced that a parent of children who attend the San Diego Jewish Academy in Carmel Valley tested positive for coronavirus. The academy notified parents of the positive test Friday evening by email.