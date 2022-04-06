Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome





SANTA CRUZ (KUSI) – After almost two decades, scientists have added the final missing puzzle piece of the full genetic blueprint for human life.

Karen Miga, Genomics researcher from UC Santa Cruz, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how the human genome was finally completely decoded.

Scientists published the research in the journal, Science, which you can read here.

The human genome is the set of instructions for building and sustaining a human being.

Genome is the genetic information for our species, it’s the book of life, Miga explained.

“Written in the pages of that final chapter is information about human disease, information about how our cells work, and information about human histories,” Miga emphasized.